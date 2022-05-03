Warren: Congress ‘Gets the Final Word’ on Roe v. Wade — It Is ‘on the Ballot’

Tuesday, on CNN’s “At This Hour,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Warren advised that although the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark ruling, Congress “will get the final word on Roe v. Wade.” She added that with the midterm elections on the horizon, the ruling “is on the ballot.”

“Remember, the Supreme Court is not the ones that will get the final word on Roe v. Wade. It is Congress that gets the final word,” Warren explained. “We have the capacity to keep Roe v. Wade as the law of the land, and if we act, then we can do that. So, to me, this is all about the focus on what we’re going to do in Congress, and how the president is going to help us do that, how people all across this country are going to help us do that. We can put that vote on the floor now. We can get everybody on record on where they stand on Roe v. Wade, where they stand on a woman’s right to an abortion after she’s been raped, where they stand on the right to an abortion for a 14-year-old who’s been the victim of abuse. Where they stand on the right to an abortion for some woman who can’t support the children she has and is desperately trying to keep her family together.”

“Let’s get them on the record voting on that, and if we don’t have enough votes to pass it now, we get everybody on the record,” she continued. “And then we take that to the public in November. We’ve got less than 200 days until Election Day; Roe v. Wade in that sense is on the ballot.”

