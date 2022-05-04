Crenshaw: SCOTUS Leaker ‘Going to Get a Great Gig on MSNBC,’ ‘Will Become a Spokesperson for the Pro-Abortion Movement’

On Wednesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) reacted to the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Crenshaw told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the leaker acted as a “martyr” to “get a great gig on MSNBC” and “become a spokesperson for the pro-abortion movement.”

“We are in an unhinged place right now in this public debate,” Crenshaw declared. “And look, that was exactly the point of the leak, I think. one of the most egregious violations of the sanctity of the Supreme Court. And I hope there is serious consequences to it, but let’s be honest, what this leaker probably believes is they are going to be made a martyr. They’re going to get a great gig on MSNBC. They might be disbarred, but they’re going to get a great gig on the left. They’re going to become a spokesperson for the pro-abortion movement, and that is a real shame.”

He added, “It also goes to show how the left thinks of the court. So, if you believe that this leak will shift public opinion, then by definition, you believe that the court’s decisions are based on public opinion. But that’s not what the court is. The court is not another legislative body. The court is supposed to be a group of legal experts that deliver their legal opinion and their interpretation of the law. So, the left knows they don’t have a really good case on Roe v. Wade when it comes to legal interpretation of the law. They know that because there’s absolutely nothing in the Constitution that gives a right to an abortion.”

