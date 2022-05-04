Dem Sen. Rosen: ‘My Phone’s Been Ringing off the Hook’ over Leaked SCOTUS Ruling — ‘Women and Girls Are Crying’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) weighed in on the possibility that Democrats codify the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling into law ahead of the midterm elections.

Rosen said she wasn’t sure if Democrats had the votes to get Roe v. Wade made into law of the land but emphasized the need to “mobilize and organize” to move the issue forward. She claimed her phone was “ringing off the hook” with women and girls “crying” over the leaked Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling.

“[W]e’re going to try to explore any options we have to do that,” Rosen stated. “But frankly, I’m not sure that we have the votes. And so, what we’re going to have to do again is try to mobilize and organize, move anyway and anyone that we can to move this issue forward because I can just tell you my phone’s been ringing off the hook, text messages, calls coming in, women and girls are crying, they’re scared. They don’t want to go back 50 years. And the stories, I don’t have to tell you. You’ve been highlighting them, the stories of the tragedy.”

“That’s not going to stop abortions. It’s just going to stop women from getting safe abortions,” she continued. “And I don’t want to have to go on the news and have my colleagues say this is terrible, what a tragedy, what a tragedy when they still try to move forward with a nationwide abortion ban. So, I want to avoid that. We’re going to try to do everything we can, but I do believe our action is at the ballot box in November and going forward.”

