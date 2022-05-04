FNC’s Cavuto: Biden’s Boast about Deficits Admits That We Should Stop Spending to Combat Inflation

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” host Neil Cavuto responded to President Joe Biden arguing earlier in the day that “bringing down the deficit is one way to ease inflationary pressures” by stating that this should probably be a reminder that the best way to handle inflation going forward “is to put down the spending shovel.”

Cavuto stated, [relevant exchange begins around 1:50] “[T]he president seemed to intimate that part of what’s going on with this — with these declining deficits is less spending. So, I’m thinking to myself, so, if the message is, you pull back the spigot, you improve the inflation situation, then maybe that should be a reminder going forward, the best way to deal with this is to put down the spending shovel.”

Senate Republican Conference Chairman Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) responded, “Well, that’s absolutely right. That’s what put us in this position in the first place. Larry Summers talked about that last year with their so-called Rescue Plan, trillions of dollars of unneeded spending. … Because we saw this coming and the president dismissed it first, then he just ignored the whole thing, denied that it was happening.”

