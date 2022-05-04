Manchin: ‘Inflation Is the Number One Driving Factor’ for Voters, Not Abortion, ‘It’s Hurting Everybody’

While speaking to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Wednesday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that he believes that inflation and not abortion or the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overruling Roe v. Wade is “the number one driving factor” for voters in his state and that, at the moment, inflation is “hurting everybody” in every single aspect of their lives.

Manchin stated, “Inflation is the number one driving factor, I believe, in my state. Right now, it’s hurting everybody, not just at the pump, but at the grocery store, at the drug store, at the pharmaceutical, everything they do.”

