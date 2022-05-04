Ohio Dem Tim Ryan Dodges on if He Will Invite Joe Biden to Campaign for Him

United States Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) dodged the question Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day” when asked if he wants President Joe Biden’s help campaigning against Republican J.D. Vance.

Ryan said, “We’ve got a lot of support from not just Ohio but around the country on that kind of approach, and that’s directed straight to the exhausted majority. So we’re welcoming everybody in into this campaign, Republican, Democrat, Independent.”

John Berman asked, “President Biden, will you invite President Biden to come campaign for you?”

Ryan said, “Look, we welcome everybody’s support, but I will be the face of this campaign. I don’t think, you know, surrogates are going to play a huge role here. I want people to get to know me. I want to control my message. I want it to be my face and my background, my record. That’s what we’re going to push. And we welcome support from all corners, like I said, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. We’re going to have a big Republican for Ryan initiative with elected officials, Republican elected officials in Ohio supporting us, veterans who are two-time Trump voters who are in our camp. This is what the American people want. This is what Ohioans want, build a community of people who really care about Ohio, really care about the country, and want to put this partisan stuff behind us. The age of stupidity behind us.”

