Daines: Anything as Developed as Babies Protected by MS Law Would Clearly Be Recognized as a Life

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said that if anyone saw something that was as developed as a 15-week-old unborn baby protected by the Mississippi law that is at issue in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case whose draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, they would clearly recognize it as a life.

Daines said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:40:20] “Today, I had a bunch of Montana high school students in my office. There were about 25 of them from around our state. … I got asked about this issue, the Roe v. Wade decision. I said, take out your smartphone and Google ’15 week baby.’ That’s all you got to do. … And look at the image that comes up. It’s this beautiful little baby, you can see the toes, the fingers. It’s a fully-formed little baby. That’s — the 15th week was the question before the Supreme Court on that Dobbs case from Mississippi. And then I asked them, I said, if the Mars lander gave that image — transmitted it back to NASA scientists, what would the conclusion of the NASA scientists [be]? The answer is, that’s life.”

