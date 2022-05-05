GOP Rep. Tenney: Roe Is ‘Not as Extreme’ as Positions Democrats Are Pushing

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) reacted to Democrats like Rep. and Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan opposing any restrictions on abortion whatsoever by pointing out that despite claims by Democrats that they’re merely for codifying Roe v. Wade, “Roe v. Wade is actually not as extreme as the positions that Democrats are talking about.”

Tenney said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “Late-term abortion is an extreme position…Roe v. Wade is actually not as extreme as the positions that Democrats are talking about. But even in New York, they have made claims like we’re just codifying Roe v. Wade.”

She added, “[T]he world has changed in 49 years. We have centers like Care Net and crisis pregnancy centers, people who want to adopt. We have sonograms that show a child in the womb and the Democrats attempt to just say this is a fetus or a non-human. These dehumanizing attempts [are] exactly what is done by extremist groups.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett