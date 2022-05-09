GOP Rep. Comer: ‘Hunter Biden Is a National Security Risk’

During a Monday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) warned that Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings made him a “national security risk.”

Comer suggested that President Joe Biden could also be “compromised” because of his son’s business dealings with Russian oligarchs and “shady communist China companies,” which he said would explain some of his decisions as commander-in-chief.

“I’ve been saying for months that Hunter Biden is a national security risk,” Comer outlined. “The question now is what did Joe Biden know, and when did he know it because Hunter Biden’s whole business model revolved around doing favors for these clients. In fact, if you look at two of the Russian oligarchs who paid Hunter Biden money, they have just been mysteriously left off of this White House’s list of Russian billionaire oligarchs.”

“We have asked for information from the White House as to why this omission from the two people that we know transacted money to Hunter Biden’s account,” he added. “So, this is a national security risk. We, as Republicans and as business owners and taxpayers, have been asking for months why does Joe Biden make some of the decisions that he makes? And maybe the reason is because Hunter Biden is compromised, and therefore, Joe Biden is compromised with some of these Russian oligarchs and some of these shady communist China companies.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent