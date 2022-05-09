MSNBC’s McCaskill: WaPo Lays Out Path to Prosecute Meadows for ‘Committing Fraud’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that there was a path to prosecute Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Discussing a Washington Post article headlined, “Inside Mark Meadows’s final push to keep Trump in power,” anchor Nicolle Wallace asked, “We know that he knew that there was no evidence of voter fraud. We know that because Bill Barr told him. What do you think Meadows’ sort of body of conduct that could end up under scrutiny really is, Claire?”

McCaskill said, “This article lays out very clearly the path for prosecution for his involvement in committing fraud and trying to object to and stop a legal, constitutional activity by the vice president of the United States and the that is ratifying the electoral votes.”

Discussing then-Attorney General Bill Barr, McCaskill continued, “He sits in the Oval Office and says in front of the chief of staff Mark Meadows and the president all of this stuff you’re being told is bullshit. Sorry, that’s what he said. I was quoted in the article. I’m not cursing on TV.”

She continued, “So Bill Barr says this, in front of the president and Meadows. What does Meadows do with that from the attorney general? Their attorney general, by any description that’s reasonable, he decides to go ahead and try to steal an election for this president. So I think this is really something, and this committee has done a masterful job of connecting a lot of dots here. What they’ve done in the process that they’ve made a circle of those dots, mostly from aides, and guess who is trapped in the middle of that circle? Donald Trump, Michael Pence and Mark Meadows.”

