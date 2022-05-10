Cotton: ‘Garland Sicced the Feds’ on Parents at School Boards, Does Nothing about People Protesting at Private Homes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that Attorney General Merrick Garland sent the federal government after parents protesting at public school board meetings and yet does nothing about protests outside the private homes of Supreme Court justices and wondered how the Biden administration and media would react to protests outside the homes of Justices Sotomayor, Breyer, or Kagan by pro-life groups.

Cotton stated, [relevant remarks begin around 5:05] “When parents went to a public meeting, in a public building, to voice their concern about their kids’ education, Merrick Garland sicced the feds on them. Now, you have protestors marching at the private homes of Supreme Court justices about a pending case, and Merrick Garland is nowhere to be seen, refusing to enforce federal law evenly against members of both parties. For that matter, could you imagine what Merrick Garland and Joe Biden and The New York Times and CNN would be saying if it were large pro-life protests outside the home of Justice Sotomayor or Justice Breyer or Justice Kagan? Which would be no more appropriate than the protests we’ve seen the last few nights from these pro-abortion groups outside of center-right justices’. There’s no place in our society for this effort to intimidate sitting judges at their homes.”

