MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Five Christian Nationalists’ on SCOTUS Victimizing ‘Brown and Black Folks’ by Overturning Roe

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that if the draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito’s that leaked last week indicating the Supreme Court could soon overturn Roe v. Wade comes to pass, it will mean “five Christian nationalists on the court” are victimizing “black and brown folks.”

Reid said, “The amount of violence associated, this shift, this belated shift by the religious right to make abortion their main issue. It has come with violence and at great cost, including the cost of people’s lives.”

She continued, “The reality is that this movement grew out of a deeply segregationist movement and then belatedly latched on to abortion because it was better PR, to be blunt. What does it mean that the victims of this ruling are going to be disproportionately the very same people who were subject to segregation, black and brown folks, indigenous people, people who have been beaten down over the course of the history that they no longer want us to learn? And they have completely failed to change anyone’s mind on abortion, almost anyone. If you look at the polling, PRI, which is the best at polling, the biggest polls. People oppose overturning Roe, and that means black Protestants, white mainland Protestants, all Americans, white Catholics, Hispanic Catholics, even a plurality of white evangelicals don’t want Roe overturned. This is a super minority position which is being imposed essentially by Christian nationalists, five Christian nationalists on the court.”

Reid added, “How ironic that Alito tries to put himself in the position of somebody who overturned press we he used the same reasoning as Plessy. The Plessy ruling said black people get to have no rights because they never had rights, and what he’s saying because of the 19th-century, women had no right to abortion. Therefore, he cannot have rights. He’s making a Plessy ruling almost spot on and then trying to disguise himself as the hero. Throwing that cape on yourself does not make you a hero, sir. It makes you a thief.”

