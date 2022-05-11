Durbin: Protests Outside of SCOTUS Justices’ Houses ‘Reprehensible’

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Wednesday denounced the protests taking place outside of the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

In an interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Durbin described the protests outside of the homes of elected officials and members of the court as “reprehensible.” He added there should be “reasonable lines drawn to respect their families.”

Host John Berman asked, “[T]here have been protests outside the home of some Supreme Court justices. Broadly speaking, how do you feel about that?”

“I think it’s reprehensible,” Durbin declared. “Stay away from the homes and families of elected officials and members of the court. You can express yourself, exercise your First Amendment rights, but to go after them in their homes, to do anything of a threatening nature and certainly, anything violent is absolutely reprehensible.”

He continued, “I think when it comes to the home of an elected official, that’s over the line. It’s happened to me. I think it’s happened to most of us in an elected position. If we want to bring women and men into this position and accept the responsibility and sometimes the controversy, we have to have reasonable lines drawn to respect their families.”

