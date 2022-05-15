Pelosi: Who Would Ever Think a ‘Creature Like Donald Trump’ Would Be Elected President

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that no one would think a “creature” like former Precedent Donald Trump would be elected president.

When asked about Roe v Wade potentially being overturned by the Supreme Court, Pelosi said, “Who would have ever suspected that a creature like Donald Trump would become president of the United States by waving a list of judges he would appoint, therefore, getting the support of the far right—and appointing those anti-freedom justices to the court. So, this is not about long game. We played a long game. We won Roe v. Wade a long time ago. We voted to protect it over time.”

She added, “We have elected a Democratic House of Representatives that is pro-choice. Again, you have a 60 vote thing in the Senate and lack of clarity on part of some of the Republicans who say their pro-choice and then vote against a woman’s right to choose. Let’s not take our eye off the ball. The ball is this court, which is dangerous to the freedoms of our country. Beware in terms of marriage equality. Beware in terms of other aspects of it. So, it is – let’s not waste our time on that. The fact is, this is a dangerous court to families, to freedom in our country. And that is why people have to mobilize. My saying is, we don’t agonize. We organize. We go out there and make sure people know that if they – actually, elections have consequences.”

