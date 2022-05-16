Ana Navarro: GOP, Right-Wing Voters, FNC Hosts, Advertisers, Employees ‘Spreading Racism’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican lawmakers, voters, Fox News hosts, employees, and advertisers were “spreading racism.”

Discussing the Buffalo supermarket shooting, Navarro said, “When I heard this news on Saturday, it brought me back to that day in 2019 when another white supremacist, domestic terrorist, racist piece of crap drove hours and hours and hours to go hunt down Latinos in a Walmart and killed 23 people. It’s absolutely the same thing replaying itself over and over again in places that are supposed to be safe, in places where we all go. Now we can’t go to the supermarket? We can’t go to a theater? We can’t go to a Walmart? We can’t go to church.”

She continued, “I think it’s time to name names and point fingers. Tucker Carlson mentioned the great replacement theory or some version of that more than 400 times on his show since 2016, according to The New York Times. Elise Stefanik bought ads on Facebook, and it’s not just them. It is other hosts of Fox News. It’s other Republican leaders, and they need to be called out. And listen, if you are an advertiser, advertising on that station, you are part of the problem. If you sit on the board and are trying to be a civilized person, Paul Ryan, my friends, I’m talking to you. You are part of the problem. If you are a Republican donor tweeting about how bad you feel about this, but you’re donating to people like Elise Stefanik, you are part of the problem.”

Navarro added, “If you are a staffer working for them, you are part of the problem. If you are voting for them, you are part of the problem. I’ll tell you what the Great Replacement theory should be. We should replace all these people peddling hate and making financial and political gain from spreading racism. We should replace them with the people who hold up American values.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN