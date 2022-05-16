Durbin: There’s ‘a Lot’ of Price Gouging and Record Job Creation Comes with Inflation

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated that “we’re dealing with a transitional economy, coming from a shutdown economy under COVID-19, reemerging, creation of jobs at record levels, but with it, comes the fires of inflation.” And there’s also “a lot” of price gouging.

Durbin stated that poor poll numbers for Democrats reflect “history’s reality that off-year elections are not kind to the president’s party. That’s the starting point. Secondly, we’re dealing with a transitional economy, coming from a shutdown economy under COVID-19, reemerging, creation of jobs at record levels, but with it, comes the fires of inflation. Every family’s feeling that. They want to know that Democrats are going to do something to change it. The president has used several tools in his kit. For example, releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was one, dealing with agricultural prices is another. There will be more jawboning, if you will, of those who are price gouging, and that’s happening at gas stations. It’s happening with baby formula. We’re finding a lot of that insidious activity taking place. So, we need to be identified with that effort and helping families find an affordable place where they can deal with this economy.”

