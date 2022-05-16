Sharpton: Trump Mainstreamed ‘Hatred’ that Opened Pathway for Buffalo Shooter

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Monday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric was the “mainstreaming” of hatred.

According to Sharpton, it “opens and broadens the whole pathway” to people like the man accused of killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday.

Discussing President Joe Biden’s reaction to the shooting, Sharpton said, “If this does not make the White House say, wait a minute, we need to call in leaders from all these communities, and we need to send a signal that we are antithetical to Donald Trump’s presidency about that there is fine people on both sides when marching down Charlottesville streets saying Jews will not replace us. This manifesto said Jews are using blacks to kill whites. He needs to dramatically shown that this administration is against it.”

Sharpton added, “Don’t forget when you opened up playing where President Biden then as a candidate was talking about what Donald Trump as president did. This young man was fifteen years old then, so it was not that radical when the president of the United States says there are fine people on both sides. The mainstreaming of this hatred, the mainstreaming of we will not be replaced, this kind of mainstreaming of this opens and broadens the whole pathway to people like this young man to feel that they’re standing up for something. Why else would he be live streaming? He didn’t do it and run and hide, and we find him a week later in a different state hiding under a bed in a motel. He live-streamed it.”

