Graham: We Didn’t Say Congressional Baseball Shooter Represented Democrats

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to attempts to tie the Buffalo shooter to mainstream Republicans and conservatives by stating that people on the right didn’t try to tie the man who shot at Republican members of Congress at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game and hit House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and other people at the practice of being representative of the mainstream of the Democratic Party.

Host Eric Bolling read Rolling Stone headlines that said, “The Buffalo Shooter Isn’t a ‘Lone Wolf.’ He’s a Mainstream Republican” And “The right-wing extremists who control the modern GOP are all gripped by a racist delusion. The shooter is just the latest to act on it.”

Graham responded by saying, “Well, here’s what I can say, nobody on the right accused the man who tried to kill Scalise and shot Republicans at the baseball practice of representing the Democratic Party. We’re better than that. Nobody accused the person who was a Bernie supporter, who attacked Republican congressman at the baseball game of representing the mainstream of the Democratic Party. I find that headline offensive. This is why I don’t read Rolling Stone.”

