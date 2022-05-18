Sharpton: Dems Must Act — We Are Getting ‘Live-Streamed Lynched in Broad Daylight’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Wednesday “Deadline” that activists must push for Democrats to act in light of the mass shooting in Buffalo, NY.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Do you still have hope that the questions that people are asking in November can be questioned where it is obvious that the Democratic Party is the only one for saving our democracy, for protecting the rights? Do you still think the questions can be reframed ahead of the midterms?”

Sharpton said, “I think the questions can be refrained, but I do not have faith they’ll be reframed by the leadership of the party. I think those of us that represent certain things that need to be dealt with like the racial and biased attacks across the board, blacks and Latinos and Jews and Asians, we’ve got to raise those issues, and women’s groups have to raise those issues. If we sit back and wait for the party to do it, the party didn’t lead the Civil Rights movement, or the women’s movement or the anti-war movement.”

He continued, “The movement led the politics, and the party had to catch up with all of us, and I think that’s what is going to happen in 2022. As we see, we’re living in a time, Nicolle, where in my parents’ and grandparents’ time, you had the Ku Klux Klan, even they would cover themselves with hoods. Now you have racial terrorists that livestream themselves killing us. There’s no shame. It’s like, let me show you what I’m doing, and it’s me. This is more dangerous than it was when they were lynching us and at least would cover themselves with hoods. We can’t afford to sit back and wait on some precinct captain or some weak member of the established Democratic Party to speak up when we’re getting live-streamed lynched in broad daylight, and they are trying to weigh whether they’re going to offend some imaginary moderate voter that isn’t going to vote for them anyway.”

