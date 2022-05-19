McCarthy: Biden ‘Did Nothing’ and Downplayed Using Defense Production Act on Formula Until People Complained

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that the Biden administration failed to act on the national baby formula shortage and downplayed the impact that invoking the Defense Production Act would have on fixing the formula shortage until “people rose to the occasion” and started speaking out about the issue and that President Joe Biden consistently ignores big issues.

McCarthy said, “We’ve watched what they’re doing that they knew about a baby formula shortage, all the way to last year. But the FDA continued to hold it up. They did nothing until people rose to the occasion.”

After viewing a clip of then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying on Friday that “The production of baby formula is so specialized and so specific that you can’t just use the Defense Production Act to say to a company that produces something else, produce baby formula. It just doesn’t work that way.” McCarthy responded, “They say one thing. They do another. And it’s because [of] their lack of action. But what he has done every single time since he’s been president is ignore a big problem.”

