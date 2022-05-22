Blackburn: Biden Administration Enjoys ‘$5 a Gallon Gas’ — ‘They Want to Control Your Life’

Sunday on FNC’s “Fox Report,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed the Biden administration for shifting to energy dependence and record-high inflation.

Blackburn argued that the White House wanted the “government in control” and liked having “$5 a gallon gas.”

“[P]eople are quite concerned about what is going on with the economy, the price at the pump, the price at the grocery store,” Blackburn outlined.

“[T]hey expect this to continue,” she added. “Look, they don’t want us to be producing energy. They want us to be dependent on other countries. They like $5 a gallon gas, and they’ve got it. So, they want to hold us here. They like higher inflation. They like higher interest rates. Having hardworking people having more money in their paycheck to take home — that’s not their idea of a good economy. They want higher taxes. The point is, they want to control your life, daylight to dark, 24/7. They want higher tax rates; the government in control. This is not where the American people are interested in going. And when you look at the fact that they will not give drill permits, they will not look at domestic production, being energy dominant, that tells you they are not going to deal with higher inflation.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent