Waltz: We Can’t Wait Until Taipei Is ‘Leveled’ to Have a ‘Tough Response’ to Chinese Aggression

On Monday, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) warned the White House against backtracking from President Joe Biden’s tough rhetoric with China’s increased aggression toward Taiwan.

In an interview on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Waltz said he welcomed Biden’s “strong language” in defense of Taiwan, although the White House quickly walked back the president’s remarks. He also urged the administration to take note from its Ukraine response and not wait until Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, was “leveled” to have a “tough response.”

“I welcome the president’s strong language right on China’s doorstep as he is meeting with the new Japanese prime minister. I was then going to say, but I hope the White House doesn’t come around and try to clean it up. It sounds like they already are,” Waltz stated. “And that kind of ambiguity isn’t helpful. We need to make it very clear to China that invading Taiwan, which will then allow China to control about 50% of global trade and GDP isn’t acceptable.”

He continued, “And we need to move away from that policy of strategic ambiguity that we have had for years and make it very clear because, Griff, deterrence failed. Let’s be clear. Deterrence failed in Ukraine. We did not deter Putin from invading his neighbor and leveling whole cities. Yes, we are having a tough response, but it’s a day late and a dollar short. We can’t wait until Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, is leveled, much like Mariupol is now to then have a tough response. We need that tough talk upfront, and I hope his staff doesn’t try to come around and muddy the water.”

