Whoopi Goldberg to Archbishop Barring Pelosi from Communion: ‘How Dare You’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the archbishop of San Francisco was wrong for banning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving communion because of her stance on abortion.

Goldberg said, “Welcome to ‘The View’ you all. The abortion rights battle is starting to blur the lines between church and state. The archbishop of San Francisco is calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be denied receiving communion because of her pro-choice stance. He’s one of the priests who also called for President Biden to be denied sacrament. This is not your job, dude. That is not up to you to make that decision.”

She continued, “What is the saying? It’s kind of amazing, but, you know, what is the point of communion, right? It’s for sinners. It’s for sinners. It’s the reward of saints but the bread of sinners. How dare you? How dare you? If Pope Francis said that’s the issue, but there are other issues about what’s right or wrong in church.”

Co-hosts Sara Haines said, “It’s also possible to be personally pro-life and to legislate pro-choice, which is also an option. Because everything I ever learned in church was that eventually, you face your maker. It’s you yourself. Face your maker. Your decisions and whatever you believe will be on account.”

