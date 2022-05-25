Dem Rep. Escobar: We Regulate Tobacco, Alcohol, Roadways — ‘Guns Should Be No Different’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) doubled down on her call for guns to be regulated much like tobacco, alcohol, and roadways in the wake of the shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children dead.

Escobar urged voters to elect representatives who “make communities safer” and “if you want to be able to send your kids to school safely.”

“I can tell you what we shouldn’t do. We shouldn’t make it easy for [people with mental illness] to get a gun. And that is what America does that other countries do not,” Escobar asserted, stressing the need for more to be done to combat mental health problems.

“Just like we regulate tobacco, just like we regulate alcohol, just like we regulate roadways, guns should be no different,” she added. “It’s time that we act. We’ve got to stop with this wringing of our hands, acting like we don’t know what the problem is. We know what the problem is. We know who they are. We know which political party is standing in the way we need. We need to change this situation, and we have the power in November.”

