Blackburn: Biden’s Fossil Fuel ‘Transition’ Will ‘Be a Very Long, Hard,’ and Expensive Transition

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that the “incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over,” will result in the world being “stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over” touted by President Joe Biden “would be a very long, hard, difficult transition, very expensive for the American people.” Because it would take years for the electric grid to be able to support an all-electric transportation fleet.

Blackburn stated, “They are determined to run up the price of gas, to limit access to fossil fuels, to make it more difficult and more expensive for fossil fuels, and force people to go buy cars that they can’t afford. Because they’re too expensive, and then it runs up the cost of electricity. Because our electric power generators and our electric power distributors will tell you you’re at least a decade away from being able to support an all-electric fleet for transportation. So, this is something that — you’re talking about economic hardship if the Democrats get their way. And it’s not transitory, and this is not just transition. This would be a very long, hard, difficult transition, very expensive for the American people.”

