GOP Rep. Dunn: Baby Formula Shortage ‘a Microcosm of the Economic Lockdown that We Used During the Pandemic’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) weighed in on the nationwide baby formula shortage.

Dunn criticized the Food and Drug Administration’s slow response after shutting down Abbott Nutrition and accused the government of creating a “monopoly” on baby formula. He then described the crisis as “a microcosm of the economic lockdown that we used during the pandemic.”

“This whole baby formula thing is like a microcosm of the economic lockdown that we used during the pandemic,” Dunn asserted. “It’s very inflexible, causes a lot of damages, and makes it hard to actually respond and to put the supply chains back up. So, we’re just seeing a microcosm of what we did to the entire economy with too much government that’s overregulating the market.

“[I] hope we learn from this a larger lesson about all of the economy,” he later added.

“Which is?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“Which is that we need to know what kind of damage we’re doing with these lockdowns,” Dunn replied, “because standing supply chains back up after you shut them down is not easy.”

“Yeah,” Kilmeade responded. “Putting somebody in charge to see what else we could be running out of that’s going to hurt our everyday life.”

