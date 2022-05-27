GOP Rep. Comer: Kentucky’s Enhancements to School Security Worked, Law Enforcement Needs to Be Properly Trained

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Oversight and Reform Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said that school security measures that Kentucky adopted to prevent school shootings have worked and that investing in these improvements would get bipartisan support in Congress. Comer also argued that “We also need to make sure that law enforcement are properly trained. And that’s something that is coming into question here with what happened in Texas a few days ago.”

Comer stated, “I know in Kentucky, we had a terrible school shooting a couple of years ago. And we made an investment in trying to make our schools a lot more secure. You have to go through two doors and be buzzed in to get in just about every school in Kentucky now. And that’s a wise investment. That’s an investment that I think there would be bipartisan support for in Congress. And I think we have to focus on school security and move forward from there when we talk about preventing these terrible disasters in the future.”

He added that Kentucky’s school security improvements have been effective, and “this is something that every American deserves that sends their kids to public schools to be confident that that school is fortified, that that school is secure. And it doesn’t appear that that was the scenario in Texas. We also need to make sure that law enforcement are properly trained. And that’s something that is coming into question here with what happened in Texas a few days ago.”

