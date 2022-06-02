GOP Rep. Carter: Baby Formula Stock at Border Facility ‘Looks Like a Costco’

Thursday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) called the Biden administration’s handling of the baby formula shortage “tone-deaf” after acknowledging seeing a well-stocked store of formula at a detention facility near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We did see baby formula, the infant formula at the border, and of course, we were looking for it,” he said. “And you know, it’s so sad because when you walk into these warehouses that they have here, particularly the Donna facility, which is where they have the unaccompanied children and their families there, it looks like a Costco. I mean, it’s just shelves of all kinds of different materials, but the baby formula was the most upsetting of all of that because — and I have to say that the president is not being truthful here. Maybe he didn’t know about it, but that just proves how tone-deaf they are at the White House because during the Energy Commerce, O & I Committee meeting, where it was indicated that there was a whistleblower letter sent to the FDA back in October that didn’t get to them until the middle of February, and then blame it on mailroom issues.”

“The [FDA Commission Robert] Califf said, blame it on mail room issues,” Carter continued. “I mean, this is ridiculous. This has been — the infant formula shortage has been building up for months. It didn’t just happen when the facility in Michigan was closed down. Yes, that exasperated it, and yes, it amplified it, but this has been going on for quite some time now.”

