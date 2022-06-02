GOP Rep. Reschenthaler: Biden’s Wrong that Gun Industry Has Unique Liability Protections, Tech Is Protected under Section 230

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Stinchfield Report,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) responded to President Joe Biden claiming that gun manufacturers have liability immunity that is unique to them by pointing out that tech platforms have strong liability protections under Section 230 and argued that Biden wanting to go after gun manufacturers is a way to “end the 2nd Amendment” through the back door.

Reschenthaler said, “[H]e says that the gun manufacturing industry is the only industry that has this liability protection. What about big tech where a lot of these mass shooters go on, and they’re free to discuss and make threats, etc.? And yet, big tech is exempt under Section 230. Also, there [are] fine legal points to this in terms of product liability, that, as a recovering lawyer, I could get into, but I won’t. But, at the end of the day, Joe Biden’s saying that he wants to go after gun manufacturers is a way to back door end the 2nd Amendment. Rest assured, that after that Judiciary Committee meeting, the Democrats’ plan is fully on display. They want to erode the Second Amendment. They want to take away your guns, and they’re willing to go to the extremes of removing the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, you name it, they’re willing to go to the extremes in order to take our guns away from us.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett