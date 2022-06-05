Buttigieg: GOP Answer on Inflation Is ‘Going to War with Mickey Mouse’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that congressional Republicans’ answer to inflation is “going to war with Mickey Mouse.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “You’re a veteran of the presidential campaign trail. What’s your advice to those facing voters this year in the face of those high prices?”

Buttigieg said, “The first is to recognize this is a real challenge that we are all facing and that families are feeling that pain, and we’re acting on it. But, look, the bottom line is there are two very clear and very different approaches here. There’s our approach which is to find solutions to invest in our supply chains like we’re doing with the infrastructure money certainly in my department and in others to do everything that we can to lower costs for American families like the cost of insulin and prescription drugs.”

He added, “Then there’s the other path that the congressional conservatives have put forward, which doesn’t really speak much to inflation. It is raising taxes on lower and middle-class families, making a lot of political hay out of the very real challenges that families are feeling and going to war with Mickey Mouse. So there is a very clear difference in strategies here against some very challenging economic problems.”

