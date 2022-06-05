Liz Cheney: ‘Large Segments’ of GOP Are a Trump ‘Personality Cult’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said on “CBS Sunday Morning” that large segments of the Republican Party have become a “personality cult” of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney said, “We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibilities seriously and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump. I mean, it is fundamentally antithetical. It is contrary to everything conservatives believe, to embrace a personality cult. And yet, that is what so many in my party are doing today.”

Reporter Robert Costa asked, “Is the Republican Party a personality cult?”

Cheney said, “I think that large segments of it have certainly become that.”

Costa said, “A cult?”

Cheney said, “Yeah. I mean, I think there is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump. And I think that, you know, the majority of Republicans across the country don’t want to see our system unravel. They understand how important it is to protect and defend the Constitution.”

Costa asked, “What keeps Kevin McCarthy close to Trump? Fear? Or something else?”

Cheney said, “I think some of it is fear. I think it’s also craven political calculation. I think that he has decided that, you know, the most important thing to him is to attempt to be Speaker of the House. And therefore he is embracing those in our party who are anti-Semitic, he is embracing those in our party who are white nationalists, he is lying about what happened on January 6, and he’s turned his back on the Constitution.”

