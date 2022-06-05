McCarthy: January 6 Committee Is ‘Going After Their Political Foes’

Sunday on Fox News Channel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) weighed in on the January 6 committee, which has targeted him over his role in the day’s events.

McCarthy told “Sunday Morning Futures” that members of the party were “going after their political foes.” He also argued the committee was acting “beyond its legislative scope.”

“My opinion of the committee has not changed because remember what the committee is, remember what the purpose is,” McCarthy outlined. “First, Nancy Pelosi has broken the 232-year history of the House by not allowing the minority to appoint anyone to the committee. This committee does not have 13 members as the power of the House voted for it to have. But what’s even worse about this committee is it’s beyond its legislative scope. You know, there are separations of powers. The House does not have criminal investigations, but what they’re doing in this committee is going after their political foes, their opponents. We’ve watched it time and again.”

He continued, “Their role should be why was the Capitol so ill-prepared that day, what do we have to do in the future to make sure it’s not? The Senate had a bipartisan committee look at it, and that’s exactly what they looked at — the legislative role of the House. But what we have found with one-party rule of Democrats taking over the House, the Senate and the presidency, they use the power to go after their political opponents instead of bringing down gasoline prices.”

“Today, it has now doubled — the gasoline price — since President Biden has taken office,” McCarthy added. “Are they going to have any hearings on that? Are they going to secure our border? Are they going to stop fentanyl from coming across? Are they going to let our parents have a say in their kids’ education? This is the role that Congress should be having but not under Nancy Pelosi and one-party rule of Democrats.”

