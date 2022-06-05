Mondaire Jones: Dems Still Have ‘Good Chance’ of Keeping House Majority but ‘We’ve to Course Correct’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) addressed the Democrats’ chances in the upcoming midterm elections.

Jones said the Democrats still had a chance of “keeping the majority in the House” but acknowledged his party had to “course correct.”

“I think that we’ve still got a good chance of keeping the majority in the House, but we’ve got to course correct,” Jones emphasized. “We’ve got to make sure that we are having up or down votes on any number of broadly popular pieces of legislation, and that starts with the legislation passed out of the House Judiciary Committee a few days ago, on which I serve, in addition to, a ban on assault weapons.”

He added, “We’ve also got to make sure that we are pushing forward other legislation that is broadly supported, legislation that’s going to bring down the price of gas and the cost of groceries. And we’ve got to make sure that we are addressing other existential problems like the 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court and messaging that we are willing to do whatever it takes, whatever it takes, to help working people, to build an economy that works for everybody, and to stop the cascade of rights being undermined by the Supreme Court in decision after decision starting this term.”

