Gabbard: Biden, Pelosi Show ‘Exactly What Our Democracy Should Not Be Like’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) slammed the “double standard” seen in the political elites such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Joe Biden.

Gabbard likened Pelosi and the Biden family to oligarchs and said they show “exactly what our democracy should not be like.”

“It pisses me off, you know,” Gabbard lamented. “It’s the double standard … between those in power, and then there’s the rest of us.”

“We see it with this insider trading that Pelosi does and has been doing for quite some time but is also very blatantly advocating for,” she continued. “I introduced legislation in Congress to prohibit members of Congress and their spouses from trading in stocks, period, for even any perception of insider trading because your job is to serve the people and not, you know, cushion your own bank account. But … one of the hypocritical things I see here is that President Biden and his administration take a lot of time touting how great our democracy is around the world and how we follow the rule of law and so on and so forth and that autocracies with oligarchs should look to us to copy what we do, and, yet, we have this living example of the oligarchs of America in people like Pelosi and Joe Biden and Hunter Biden showing exactly what our democracy should not be.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent