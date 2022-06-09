MSNBC’s O’Donnell on 1/6 Hearing: Ivanka Trump Twist ‘Unimaginable’ in Watergate

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said on Thursday’s coverage of the House Select Committee hearing on the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was more shocking than the Watergate hearings.

O’Donnell said, “I’ve been watching these things since Watergate, since I was a college freshman watching Watergate hearings. This one really takes its place at that level but with a twist that was unimaginable. In the Watergate hearings, the idea that Tricia Nixon would appear as a witness against her father, saying I didn’t believe him. We just saw that! We just saw Ivanka Trump say, I believed William Barr. I accepted what he said. And what he said to the president was everything you are publicly saying about the election is bullshit. She also called it complete nonsense. He called it crazy stuff. He called it a disservice to the country, and Ivanka Trump said I believe that.”

Co-anchor Rachel Maddow said, “I respect him. I believed him.”

O’Donnell said, “I think the most effective elements that we saw in this first hour, for the persuadable, William Barr, and Ivanka Trump, and that video of what’s really did happen in that attack, on the Capitol, the viciousness of, it the violence of it, the planning of it, the relentless of it, and that, that is what Donald Trump refused to stop.”

