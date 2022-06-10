Dem Rep. Raskin on January 6 Hearing: ‘We Dispelled the Thick Fog of Propaganda that Trump and His Supporters Continue to Emit’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Select Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) touted the previous night’s primetime hearings about the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Raskin advised that the committee “dispelled the thick fog of propaganda that Trump and his supporters continue to emit about what happened” on January 6. He added that what was presented on the opening night of the hearings was “just a fraction of the evidence that we’ve assembled.”

“[W]e dispelled the thick fog of propaganda that Trump and his supporters continue to emit about what happened,” Raskin outlined. “It’s very clear Donald Trump was hell-bent on staying in office, regardless of what the American people had to say about it. He promoted the big lie, they propagandized people with the big lie, and then he engaged in this multi-step conspiracy to try to destroy Joe Biden’s lawful majority in the Electoral College, culminating on January 6, where they unleashed terrible mob violence against our police officers. And I was thinking last night, the thing that jumped out at me as I was looking at this was you have a party that claims to be on the side of law enforcement and the police and yet are turning a total blind eye to the most vicious, massive assault on police officers any of us has ever seen in our lifetime by a domestic mob, and they’re trying to sweep it under the rug, as Kevin McCarthy said he wouldn’t do. But that’s precisely what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to cover up the whole thing.”

“So, I think the public is starting to get the picture of three rings of sedition that took place on January 6,” he continued. “One ring was this crowd that turned into a violent mob that set upon the police. A middle ring of insurrection of domestic violent extremist groups like the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the QAnon networks, the militia groups which smashed our windows, attacked our police, and then led the occupation of the Capitol, driving members of Congress out of the Capitol and shutting down the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history, but then finally, the inner realm of the coup, those that Donald Trump had convinced to spread the lie around the country with and then were willing to do anything in order to keep him in office. And we’re going to tell the specifics and details of that story. What you’ve seen so far, as shocking as it is, is just a fraction of the evidence that we’ve assembled.”

