Scalise: ‘Supreme Court Justices Are Still Under Threat’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) pushed for the passage of the Senate bill to bolster security for Supreme Court justices.

The bill, which has been stalled in the Senate for over a month, would provide protection to Supreme Court justices and their family members.

Scalise lamented that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had delayed the vote on the bill and explained that the Supreme Court justices were “still under threat.” He pointed to ongoing protests outside of the homes of justices and the planned assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying the threat was “a real concern.”

“They’re now saying they may bring it this week, but this should have been done weeks ago,” Scalise declared. “Again, over a month ago, it came over from the Senate unanimously. This could pass overwhelmingly if they put it on the calendar. I don’t know why they are delaying it, but the Supreme Court justices are still under threat.”

He continued, “Why the Justice Department, by the way, isn’t enforcing federal law that says you can’t go and try to intimidate and threaten Supreme Court justices in front of their homes — any kind of federal judges are not by law allowed to be threatened that way, and yet the Justice Department won’t take action. They need to. This is a real concern.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent