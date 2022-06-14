Scarborough Slams Fmr AG Barr for Saying He’d Still Vote Trump if GOP Nominee — ‘Unpatriotic,’ ‘Sick’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday slammed former Attorney General Bill Barr for calling former President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims “bullsh*t” while also saying he would still vote for him in 2024 if he were the GOP nominee again.

Although Barr would vote for Trump if he were to win the GOP primary in 2024, he has vowed to oppose Trump with the hope of having a different presidential nominee.

Scarborough said that the fact Barr knew the election fraud claims were a “lie” and he would still vote for Trump was “just unpatriotic” and “sick.”

“He knew it was a lie. He said it was, quote, bullsh*t, and yet, he puts in departure a note about how we’re going to continue pursuing these allegations that Barr says repeatedly he knows is a lie and then says later he’d vote for him again,” Scarborough outlined. “That’s just unpatriotic. I mean, I don’t want to get too melodramatic — I think it’s sick, and there’s just no excuse.”

Scarborough added that Barr “sullied his reputation” by going to work for Trump.

“And when he figured out that Trump was crazy, his words, out of his mind, ‘detached from reality,’ he still was sucking up to him, even at the end,” he stated. “What was it worth for you, Bill? Just what was it worth?”

“Man, Barr, what a fascinating character study in just corruption,” Scarborough concluded.

