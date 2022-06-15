Rubio on Biden WH: ‘This Administration Is Looked Upon as Weak and Ineffective’

During a Wednesday interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) blasted the Biden administration as “weak and ineffective.”

After being critical of the White House and its “deranged” border policies, Rubio was asked about Nicaragua hosting Russian fighter jets and Venezuela cutting a trade deal with Iran. He argued the administration was not “respected” around the world.

“I don’t think this administration is respected, frankly,” Rubio stated. “I think this administration is looked upon as weak and ineffective. These people watch the same TV that we do. They see the same interviews. They see the same presidential performance. And they just don’t respect the guy. They’re not afraid of him, and they don’t really think they need to count on America or worry about what America thinks under Joe Biden. That’s their feeling, and that’s what you saw pronounced there.”

“And second, I don’t think they have the A-team in charge of the Western Hemisphere right now,” he added. “I don’t think they have the A-team in charge of anything, but they most certainly don’t have them in charge of the Western Hemisphere.”

