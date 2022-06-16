CNN’s Toobin: 1/6 Hearing ‘More Like an Harrison Ford Movie’ — Pence ‘Deserves a Lot of Credit’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Thursday on his network’s special coverage of the hearing held by the House Select Committee investigating January 6 that today’s installment was like a Harrison Ford movie.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Jeffrey Toobin, we have the clip of John Eastman, who was a personal lawyer to the president, repeatedly telling the then vice president, Mike Pence, go ahead and do certain illegal acts, violate the U.S. Constitution, undermine democracy. He suspected he himself may be committing a crime, Eastman, and the result when he was questioned by the committee, he went through more than 100 times pleading the 5th amendment.”

Toobin said, “He put Mike Pence in tremendous danger. I got to say this was more like a Harrison Ford movie than a congressional hearing. The idea of Mike Pence, as his staff gets into cars, Pence says we’re not leaving here, we are going to stay, and I’m going to do my constitutional duty as vice president of the United States. Get out of the cars, get back into the Capitol. I mean, that’s a very moving scene. And good for Mike Pence. To see those pictures of him at this loading dock, wherever that was, you mean, this was a moment in American history that could have gone either way. I think that’s, you know, so reinforced. I mean, there could have been a lot more deaths. There could have been a constitutional crisis. It was bad enough as it was, but it could have been worse. Mike Pence deserves a lot of credit for the resolution was as good, if that’s the word, as it turned out to be.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN