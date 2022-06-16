Flores: Dems Have ‘Walked Away from’ Hispanics and ‘Feel Entitled to Our Vote’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep.-Elect Mayra Flores (R-TX) argued Democrats have “walked away from the Hispanic community. They’ve gone so far left, and they don’t represent our values.” And “completely abandoned us and taken us for granted. They feel entitled to our vote. And they feel they don’t really have to work for it.”

Flores stated, “I feel like the Democrat Party has walked away from the Hispanic community. They’ve gone so far left, and they don’t represent our values. People always ask me, Mayra, how can you be a Republican [when] you were born in Mexico? And that’s — that clearly shows me that they know nothing about our culture. I was raised with strong conservative values. We’re all about faith and family and hard work. That’s who we are. So, our values do really align with the Republican Party. But I do feel that, for a long time, prior to 2020, no one was really paying attention to the Hispanic community. And I’m grateful that, finally, the Republican Party is investing in the Hispanic community. Because we are the future, but the Democrat Party has completely abandoned us and taken us for granted. They feel entitled to our vote. And they feel they don’t really have to work for it.”

