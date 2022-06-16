GOP Rep. Comer: Biden Wants Oil Companies to Produce More after Dems in Congress Urged Oil Companies to Cut Production

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) argued that there’s “whiplash” on energy policy among Democrats because House Democrats on the Oversight Committee were pushing oil companies to cut production a few months ago, and now President Joe Biden is pushing oil companies to increase oil production. He also argued, “I don’t think the Democrats really understand what’s going on here.” And are merely trying to fix their bad poll numbers going into the midterm elections, especially in the wake of the Republican victory in Texas’ 34th Congressional district.

Comer stated, “Well, the Democrats in Congress must be having whiplash right now. Because, just a few months ago, the Democrats had the oil executives in front of my committee, the House Oversight Committee, and asked them if they would pledge to cut production. Now, we have the president of the United States demanding that the oil companies increase production. So, I don’t think the Democrats really understand what’s going on here. All they know is they’re polling bad and the midterm elections are right around the corner. And they just got a wake-up call with that special election in Texas [on Tuesday].”

