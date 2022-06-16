Jim Jordan: If You Question the Left, You Get Called a Conspiracy Theorist or Racist — ‘Scary Stuff’

During Wednesday’s Newsmax TV broadcast of “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) weighed in on President Joe Biden’s top climate adviser Gina McCarthy urging tech companies to do more to prevent the spread of misinformation about climate change and energy.

Jordan lamented yet another “effort to control the opposition speech” by the Biden administration. He added that if you question the left, you get labeled a conspiracy theorist or racist or censored.

“This is just one more effort to control the opposition speech, to chill free speech, our first amendment liberties,” Jordan declared. “I mean, first of all, you know if you said the Hunter Biden story was real, which it turned out to absolutely be real, you were called a conspiracy theorist, and big tech went after you. And then, of course, it was, if you disputed anything, Dr. Fauci said about COVID, oh, you were crazy then too. And then they went so far as to create the Disinformation Governance Board, only to have to back away from that. So, I guess now this is their latest effort.”

“And there’s a formula,” he added. “The left will create something, create some lie, some narrative, the media will report it, big tech will amplify it, and then if you try to question it, you get called, you know, some conspiracy theorist, you get called racist, you get called names, or they’ll censor you, which is what Gina McCarthy is asking big tech to do. That is scary stuff, and … the American people are so frustrated by it.”

