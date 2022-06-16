Rubio on Flores Win: Hispanics Don’t Want Schools Convincing Their Kids They’re Trans, Have to Live with Impact of ‘Crazy’ Border Policies

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that Mayra Flores’ (R) victory in Texas’ 34th Congressional district shows that “Hispanics don’t want to pay $5 for gas. Hispanics don’t want violent criminals running the streets. Hispanics don’t want schools trying to convince their son that he’s their daughter.”

Rubio said, “Hispanic or so-called Hispanic activists or people who claim to speak for Hispanics and actual Hispanic voters and everyday people are not the same thing. Hispanics don’t want to pay $5 for gas. Hispanics don’t want violent criminals running the streets. Hispanics don’t want schools trying to convince their son that he’s their daughter.”

He added that the crux of the issue is “people that live in the real world and have to deal with the real-world consequences of stupid decisions. And so, today, I think perhaps for the first time in our history, one of our borders is no longer controlled by the United States government. It’s controlled by a cartel. … If you can’t keep people from crossing the border, you can’t keep drugs from crossing the border and the people on the border are living with the consequences of that. They have to live with the immediate consequences of these crazy, insane, deranged policy decisions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett