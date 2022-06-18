Maher: Biden Tried to Get off Fossil Fuels without a Replacement, and Now We’re Begging the Saudis for Oil

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that when people try to get off fossil fuels before there is a replacement ready, “they wind up going back to even worse fossil fuels.” And that this has happened in the United States and President Joe Biden going to Saudi Arabia “hat in hand, begging them for oil” after vowing to reduce oil drilling is an example of that.

After citing Biden’s pledge to end drilling on federal lands, Maher stated, “Let’s just talk about why these things really happen, it’s because people think that they can — look, I wish we were all off fossil fuels forever. But the truth is that when people get off fossil fuels before they have a replacement, they wind up going back to even worse fossil fuels. Germany said, we don’t want nuclear power anymore, which is the cleanest, and what did they have to go back to? Coal. And basically, the same thing happened here. We said, Saudi Arabia, go f*ck yourself, you killed a journalist and now, Biden is going over there, hat in hand, begging them for oil. Because people want their gas.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett