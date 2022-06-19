Lofgren: Trump Has ‘Unleashed’ Political Violence — ‘We’re in a Very Rough Time in America’

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that former President Donald Trump has “unleashed” a wave of political violence.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Your colleagues on the committee, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said on another network this morning that he just received a death threat against him, his wife, and his five-month old child for the work he’s doing. He said there is violence in the future. Do you agree that you have a fear of political violence and have you received threats?

LOFGREN: Well, I don’t want to go into the threads I’ve received. I think it just encourages more of them. But it’s very concerning that Adam and his wife and his little baby were threatened. I saw the threat. It was a written threat. We saw that Republican Congressman, a very conservative representative, Crenshaw was roughed up over the weekend at a Republican meeting, because he was not conservative enough and I think that’s what the former president has unleashed here. You know, when he sent out the tweet, attacking his vice president, he already knew that the violence was underway. The only conclusion you can reach is that he intended to- to accelerate that violence against the former vice president. So, we’re in a very rough time in America right now. And we all of us elected officials, but also just Americans and their neighbors need to stand up for the rule of law. And against political violence. It’s not what America is about.