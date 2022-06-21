Clyburn: Stimulus Spending Risked Inflation and We’re ‘Searching for’ Balance, But Trump Was ‘Inept’ with COVID Response

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that massive stimulus spending ran “the risk of inflating things. And what you then have to do is try to find some balance in all of that, and we’re searching for that balance.” But finding the balance will take time because of the “ineptness” of the Trump administration.

Clyburn stated, “Well, none of us are pleased with the economy. We know what a deep hole that we were in. As you know, I chair the Coronavirus Subcommittee and I know how flawed our healthcare system was in trying to get the virus under control. I know how inept the previous administration was when it came to getting out in front of this virus. We got ourselves into a deep hole, and in order to get out of that hole, we had to ratchet up spending. We put money in the economy, we tried to keep businesses open, tried to keep people with income in their pockets. And whenever you do that, you run the risk of inflating things. And what you then have to do is try to find some balance in all of that, and we’re searching for that balance. We’ll get there. But it took some time because of the ineptness…when it came to getting out in front of this virus.”

