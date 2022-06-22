Rubio: Americans ‘Doubtful’ that ‘Woke’ Federal Government Wouldn’t Abuse ‘Red Flag’ Laws

In a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) reacted to the bipartisan gun control deal Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) struck with Democrats that includes financial incentives for states that agree to adopt “red flag” laws.

Rubio, noting the federal government had “become the enforcer of woke ideology in America,” called into question allowing the government to be in charge of enforcing red flag laws. He said the American people were “increasingly suspicious and doubtful” of the government as a result.

“[T]he federal government, in particular, has become the enforcer of woke ideology in America,” Rubio outlined. “I mean, school districts are going to lose their lunch money if they don’t follow their transgender agenda. Police departments are going to lose their money. You’ve seen the military be turned into a place where woke ideology is now promoted both publicly and in the academies.”

“So, people are looking at it and saying all right, the government has now been deputized into the role of enforcer for this leftist ideology, and so people are increasingly suspicious and doubtful of and quite frankly, in many cases, alienated from government and from institutions they once trusted,” he added.

