Hochul: SCOTUS NY Gun Law Decision Shows ‘Inconsistency’ of the Court — ‘Seems Like a Very Political Agenda’

Friday on CBS’s “Mornings,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) weighed in on the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision ruling that her state’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permits was unconstitutional.

Hochul, who described the ruling as “reprehensible,” said the decision showed the “inconsistency of the Supreme Court.” She lamented the court deemed that law unconstitutional while also soon ruling that abortion should be left to the states, as seen in a leaked draft opinion.

“We’re protecting our abortion providers from lawsuits brought by someone in another state,” Hochul said of her state’s package of bills providing protections for women seeking an abortion. “A place like Texas, for example — they give people a private right of action so someone else, who’s not even affected, can sue an abortion provider. I wanted to make sure that our providers in New York are protected. We passed that law. Also, to make sure that our providers have the resources they need because there will be a mass, mass migration of women in search of reproductive freedom from other states coming to New York. So we had to beef up with $35 million to give them the resources they need.”

She continued, “But you think about the inconsistency of the Supreme Court — they’re saying that we’ll leave it up to states to restrict a woman’s right to choose, but you won’t leave it up to me to protect my citizens with gun safety laws. So, states’ rights — I’m not sure what they’re thinking. All I know is this seems like a very political agenda.”

