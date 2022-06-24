Warren: SCOTUS Is Imposing Its Religious Views by Allowing Legislatures to Decide Abortion Law and We’ll ‘Fight Back’ by Passing Laws

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) argued that by overturning Roe v. Wade and giving state legislatures and Congress broader latitude to pass laws on abortion, “extremist justices on the United States Supreme Court” “decided that their moral and religious views should be imposed on the rest of America.” And vowed that “we are going to fight back” by passing federal legislation to enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Warren stated, “We have six extremist justices on the United States Supreme Court who have decided that their moral and religious views should be imposed on the rest of America. This is not what America wants. And in a democracy, on this issue, the Supreme Court does not get the last word. The people do. And we are going to fight back. We’ve got tools. We’re going to use them, and in November, we’re going to make sure that we elect enough people who believe in that democracy that we can pass Roe v. Wade and make it the law of the land again. Only this time, we’ll do it by statute and enforce it.”

